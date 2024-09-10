Watch: Police try to destroy liquor bottles worth Rs 50 lakh, locals steal them, video goes viral

A crowd in Guntur stole liquor bottles meant for destruction by police, causing chaos as officers struggled to regain control.

Crowd swarms to steal liquor bottles meant for destruction by Police: In a surprising incident from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, a crowd of men was seen stealing liquor bottles that were meant to be destroyed by the police. A video of the incident, which has now gone viral, shows a chaotic scene where people rush to grab the bottles as the police officers shout in an attempt to stop them.

The incident took place around 40 kilometers from the state capital, Amaravati, at a dumping yard on Etukuru Road. The police were in the process of destroying liquor worth ₹50 lakh, which had been seized during various raids. However, they were caught off guard when a large group of men suddenly appeared and began stealing the liquor bottles laid out for destruction.

The video shows men quickly bending down to grab multiple bottles and running away, even as the police officers tried to regain control of the situation. Despite the chaos, the policemen were not seen using force to stop the bottle looters, who came from all directions. At one point, a man who had taken a bottle was made to turn around and return it.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident to identify the people involved in the theft. So far, no further action has been reported.