Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Police try to destroy liquor bottles worth Rs 50 lakh, locals steal them, video goes viral

This state to get 3 new Vande Bharat express trains from Sept 15; check route and other details

Jacqueliene Fernandez resumes work with month-long shoot for Housefull 5 in London

Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors say protest to continue as CM Mamata Banerjee invites them for talks

Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samrat feared trolling in recreating Siddharth-Kiara's wedding on Call me Bae: 'We were all...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Police try to destroy liquor bottles worth Rs 50 lakh, locals steal them, video goes viral

Watch: Police try to destroy liquor bottles worth Rs 50 lakh, locals steal them, video goes viral

This state to get 3 new Vande Bharat express trains from Sept 15; check route and other details

This state to get 3 new Vande Bharat express trains from Sept 15; check route and other details

Jacqueliene Fernandez resumes work with month-long shoot for Housefull 5 in London

Jacqueliene Fernandez resumes work with month-long shoot for Housefull 5 in London

7 Indian athletes who entered politics

7 Indian athletes who entered politics

Oldest musical instrument in the world

Oldest musical instrument in the world

7 animals with more than one heart

7 animals with more than one heart

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samrat feared trolling in recreating Siddharth-Kiara's wedding on Call me Bae: 'We were all...'

Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samrat feared trolling in recreating Siddharth-Kiara's wedding on Call me Bae: 'We were all...'

Bollywood actress Anushka Ranjan sets up panel to support women battling sexual violence

Bollywood actress Anushka Ranjan sets up panel to support women battling sexual violence

Green Day, Shawn Mendes bring global star power to India as they headline Lollapalooza India 2025

Green Day, Shawn Mendes bring global star power to India as they headline Lollapalooza India 2025

HomeIndia

India

Watch: Police try to destroy liquor bottles worth Rs 50 lakh, locals steal them, video goes viral

A crowd in Guntur stole liquor bottles meant for destruction by police, causing chaos as officers struggled to regain control.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 11:03 PM IST

Watch: Police try to destroy liquor bottles worth Rs 50 lakh, locals steal them, video goes viral
Chaos in Guntur as crowd steals liquor bottles meant for destruction
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Crowd swarms to steal liquor bottles meant for destruction by Police: In a surprising incident from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, a crowd of men was seen stealing liquor bottles that were meant to be destroyed by the police. A video of the incident, which has now gone viral, shows a chaotic scene where people rush to grab the bottles as the police officers shout in an attempt to stop them.

The incident took place around 40 kilometers from the state capital, Amaravati, at a dumping yard on Etukuru Road. The police were in the process of destroying liquor worth ₹50 lakh, which had been seized during various raids. However, they were caught off guard when a large group of men suddenly appeared and began stealing the liquor bottles laid out for destruction.

The video shows men quickly bending down to grab multiple bottles and running away, even as the police officers tried to regain control of the situation. Despite the chaos, the policemen were not seen using force to stop the bottle looters, who came from all directions. At one point, a man who had taken a bottle was made to turn around and return it.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident to identify the people involved in the theft. So far, no further action has been reported.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 schedule out: Check full list of PKL matches, dates, venues, and more

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 schedule out: Check full list of PKL matches, dates, venues, and more

Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric set to challenge Mahindra, Bajaj as his company plans to launch…

Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric set to challenge Mahindra, Bajaj as his company plans to launch…

Meet man, an IITian, who is richer than Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy, his net worth...

Meet man, an IITian, who is richer than Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy, his net worth...

Rishabh Pant returns, RCB star receives maiden call-up as India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh announced

Rishabh Pant returns, RCB star receives maiden call-up as India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh announced

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack lands in legal trouble; ANI sues Netflix, producers for...

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack lands in legal trouble; ANI sues Netflix, producers for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

This actor proposed to Hema Malini for marriage, got rejected, remained single, predicted his own death; then died at...

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement