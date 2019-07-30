Watch: Police provide more details on stone pelting at Kanwariyas in Muzaffarpur

The police force was deployed in the area to control the law and order situations.

Stones were pelted on Kanwariyas by some anti-social elements allegedly belonging to the Muslim community in Baruraj area of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar on Monday.

According to the district administration, some people threw stones on women Kanwariyas when they were passing by a mosque in the morning.

"When many girls and women devotees were passing through the route (near the mosque), some people pelted stones on them," Muzaffarpur West SDM Anil Kumar Das told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, some other people were beaten up in the same area while they were announcing about a religious programme, Das said.

The police force was deployed in the area to control the law and order situations.

The district administration met with prominent figures of Hindu and Muslim communities and held a meeting. "It was decided that both communities will live together with peace," Das said.

Some people claimed that anti-national slogans were also raised in the area during the stone-pelting. However, the district administration said that it has not found any such evidence to support the claim.

The SDM said, "We will take stern action if the evidence is found about raising of anti-national slogans."