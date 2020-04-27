WATCH: People rush to collect essential items at a quarantine centre in Uttar Pradesh

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India neared the 28,000-mark on Monday, while the death toll had topped the 850-mark on this day.

As per Monday morning's data, India's COVID-19 tally stood at 27,892, which includes 20,835 active cases, 6,185 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 872 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, as many as 1,396 new cases and 48 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media which has brought major embarrassment over the Utter Pradesh government.

In the above-mentioned clip, people at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Agra can be seen forced to crowd near the gate to receive essential supplies.

In the video, a woman by the name of Joti Verma can be heard claiming that there are no required facilities at the quarantine centre as people who were brought arent receiving any treatments.

A man in protective gear can also be seen throwing biscuit packets from a distance towards the people who are inside the quarantine centre.

HERE IS THE POST:

उक्त प्रकरण संज्ञान में है एवं आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — AGRA POLICE (@agrapolice) April 26, 2020

The clip was shot at Agra's Sharda Group of Institutions, which is one of the quarantine centres for COVID-19 positive patients.

The district magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh went to inspect the centre after the video went viral on social media and assured that all arrangement has been taken care of.

As per Singh, the Chief Development Officer has been ordered to probe the matter and to fix responsibility.

Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Congress spokesperson, also went on an attack at the Uttar Pradesh government over the condition at quarantine centre and said, “This is the role model city of Agra which is now being addressed as ‘Wuhan’ of India. People are treated like animals in quarantine centres. Whose role model is this city? You can very well guess.”