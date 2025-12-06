Watch: Passenger’s Mumbai airport ‘live concert’ amid IndiGo disruption becomes viral

Singer Zain Raza shared a video on Instagram showing him sitting at the airport, playing the guitar and singing the popular 2000s Hindi song "Woh Lamhe."

While IndiGo's massive flight cancellations are disrupting operations across the country, a passenger stranded at Mumbai airport turned the long wait into a "live concert."

Singer Zain Raza shared a video on Instagram showing him sitting at the airport, playing the guitar and singing the popular 2000s Hindi song "Woh Lamhe." Passengers sitting around him with their luggage listened quietly to the impromptu performance, while some recorded the moment on their phones.

Zain captioned the post, "The flight was delayed... so I started a live concert. IndiGo was delayed, I provided the melody. Mumbai to Patna became Mumbai, so *don't know when we'll be*."

Watch the video below:

Social Media Reactions

The video has now gone viral. Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "Everyone's mood changed in this chaos... Music always works wonders."

"Thank God, at least we had someone sensible in this chaotic situation. It's perfectly normal to get angry and lose control, but you did a great job of distracting them," another commented.

A third user wrote, "Only a true artist could think of something like this! That's why they're called artists of life; they create and spread gifts that are essential to this world."

Another user said, "Great, at least there are still people among us who think rationally and positively about how to act in situations beyond human control."

What's causing hundreds of flight cancellations?

It's worth noting that this video has surfaced at a time when IndiGo is grappling with a major operational crisis. The airline has been facing massive delays and cancellations for the past three or four days, with over 500 flights canceled on Thursday alone. According to a Reuters report, IndiGo has said that the cancellations will continue until December 8.

These disruptions are reportedly linked to new, stricter government regulations on crew safety, which have impacted the airline's rostering plans. IndiGo has informed aviation regulator DGCA that it expects to resume normal operations by February 10.

In recent statements, the airline said that as part of efforts to stabilize operations, "planned adjustments" will be in place in the short term. "Our teams are working around the clock to minimize customer inconvenience and stabilize operations as quickly as possible," IndiGo said.

Also read: Amid IndiGo flight cancellations, Harsh Goenka's post captures what passengers experience: 'Name change announced....'