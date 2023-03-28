Search icon
Watch: Over 50,000 Rajasthan doctors protesting against ‘Right to Health Bill’, viral video

Doctors and other medical workers from all over the state participated in a sizable protest to call for the repeal of the controversial Right to Health Act.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Picture Credits: Twitter screenshot- @IMAIndiaOrg

Doctors from the public and commercial sectors and every district in Rajasthan protested the Right to the Health Bill on Monday in Jaipur. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) posted a video of the protest and said it was 3–4 miles long, with more than 50,000 medical and paramedical workers walking for 5–6 kilometres. The contentious bill grants people the right to free emergency care at public hospitals and privately run facilities for the uninsured.

 

The rally, which began at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital and passed through several areas of the city, was attended by medical professionals, their families, and medical shop owners from across the state.

Why Rajasthan doctors are protesting?
Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded a national "black day" to protest the divisive bill. The Act, which grants rights to any person to access free care along with "emergency treatment" at any health institution in the state without prepayment, has been the target of protests from doctors across the state, including the Rajasthan chapter of the IMA.

The purpose of the rally was to raise awareness of the need to remove the Act. Private doctors have threatened to withdraw their hospitals from any future state-sponsored healthcare programmes.

Healthcare experts have objected to several parts where the definition of "medical emergency" is unclear and have questioned how private hospitals will be reimbursed for their costs. They have also voiced opposition to the formation of a grievance committee to handle patient complaints. 

