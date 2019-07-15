Headlines

Watch: Muslims keep 50 wives and give birth to 1050 children, which is animalistic, says Ballia BJP MLA

"In the Muslim religion, you know that people keep 50 wives and give birth to 1050 children. This is not a tradition but an animalistic tendency. In society, giving birth to only two to four children is normal," the BJP leader said while speaking to reporters here on Sunday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 10:43 AM IST

In a statement that could stir controversy, BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh, has said that Muslims who have many wives and children in large numbers have an "animalistic tendency."

Singh has been in the news, time and again, for his controversial statements. Last year in July, the Ballia legislator had said that every Hindu couple must have at least five children for Hindutva to remain intact.
Singh, in an interview to ANI, had said this step is necessary to increase the population of Hindus in India.

"It is the desire of every spiritual leader (mahant) for every couple to have a minimum of five children. This way the population will be under control, and Hindutva would remain intact," he said. 

