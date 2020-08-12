Watch: Muslim youth forms human chain to save temple amidst Bengaluru riots

Amidst the violence that broke out in Bengaluru near the Congress leaders' house last night over an alleged derogatory social media post on the Prophet by his relative, a group of Muslim youth showed solidarity towards their Hindu brothers in the moment of crisis.

They formed a human chain around a temple in DJ Halli police station limits of Bengaluru city late last night, to protect it from arsonists after violence erupted in the area.

The protesters claimed that relative of the Congress MLA from Pulakeshinagar allegedly put up an inciting social media post about the Prophet. Reportedly, the aggrieved went to the police station to file an FIR against the said person, but the attitude of the police angered them, and violence ensued thereafter.

Three people died after the police fired on the angry mob who attacked the Congress MLA's residence.

Angry mobs attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas, and in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas of Bengaluru. The mob also caused damage to public property and vehicles in the area near the police stations.

Reportedly, the MLA was not at his residence when the mob clashed with the police there.

Muzamil Pasha, a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader has been arrested by Police in connection with the violence.

"I think it was a planned riot. Within an hour of a post on social media thousands of people gathered & damaged 200-300 vehicles & MLA's residence. We'll take serious action. It was an organised incident. SDPI is behind it," Karnataka Minister CT Ravi said.

Meanwhile, the MLA's relative claimed that his Facebook account was hacked and he was unaware of the derogatory post on the Prophet.

"The incident that took place last night is very unfortunate. A lot of damage has been caused to public property. I appeal to all the people of the city not to be provoked or disturbed by this incident," GN Shivamurthy, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban said.

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa stated that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

"Directives issued against perpetrators and govt has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. Attack on journalists, Police and public is unacceptable. Govt won't tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain," Karnataka Chief Minister said.