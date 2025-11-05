FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

WATCH: Mumbai monorail tilts during test run at Wadala, here's an update on injuries

A Mumbai monorail tilted during a test run at Wadala, triggering a brief safety scare. No injuries were reported and officials assured it was a minor technical issue under investigation.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 02:54 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

WATCH: Mumbai monorail tilts during test run at Wadala, here's an update on injuries
A major scare hit Mumbai’s monorail network on Wednesday (November 5, 2025) when a train tilted off the track during a test run near the Wadala depot. Fortunately, no passengers were on board and no serious injuries were reported.

Mumbai’s monorail tilt: What happened 

The incident took place around 9 am while engineers were conducting routine signalling and switch-over trials on a newly delivered monorail rake. During the process of shifting from one beam to another, the train reportedly slipped and tilted to one side.

Eyewitnesses and staff stationed nearby quickly alerted emergency services after noticing the lean. Two staff members inside the rake were safely rescued, and a few reports mentioned one motorman sustaining minor injuries.

Mumbai’s monorail tilt: Probe underway

The Mumbai Fire Brigade and technical teams from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) rushed to the spot to stabilise the rake and begin restoration work. Officials called the mishap a 'minor technical glitch' that occurred during an internal trial and assured that there was no threat to public safety.

Images from the site showed the train leaning on the concrete guideway, but the authorities confirmed that damage was limited and recovery operations began immediately.

The MMRDA has ordered a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the tilt, whether it was a signalling error, mechanical fault or operational oversight. The agency stated that monorail services for the public remain unaffected and emphasised that all safety checks will be reinforced before resuming further test runs.

This incident adds to the list of operational challenges faced by Mumbai’s monorail network, which has been undergoing upgrades to ensure smoother and safer rides for commuters.

