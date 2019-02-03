Watch: Miscreants damage carved stone pillar at UNESCO world heritage site in Hampi

A carved stone pillar at the UNESCO world heritage site at Hampi in Karnataka was reportedly damaged by miscreants and a video of it has gone viral.

Following the incident, state Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar said stringent action would be taken against those responsible.

The clip shows three men pushing the artistically carved stone pillar to the ground, following which it breaks and the trio rejoice.

Other damaged pillars are also shown lying around, but it was not immediately clear whether the men had damaged it.

Young Indian men vandalize Hampi, the @UNESCO World Heritage site which is on @nytimes 52 places to visit in 2019 https://t.co/FuBjAJpLpj and post a video celebrating their act. I hope they are caught and made an example of in terms of a long prison sentence h/t @WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/v5DUM7xhuw — Raju Narisetti (@raju) February 2, 2019

In a statement, Shivakumar, also the district in-charge Minister of Ballari under which Hampi falls, said he has directed police to trace the culprits and initiate action.

"We will not tolerate any such act of causing damage to historical sites," he said.

Police said they were verifying the authenticity of the video and have begun investigations.

Karnataka: Following a viral video showing miscreants damaging pillars at Hampi UNESCO World Heritage Site, police inspected the site today. pic.twitter.com/iDp2iQLoGR — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2019

Locals staged a protest, demanding that adequate security is provided to the monuments.

Recently, the erstwhile capital of Vijayanagar empire- Hampi- known for its rich architecture, was listed second on the New York Times list of 52 must-go sites in the world.