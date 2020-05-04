Watch: Migrant workers clash with police in Gujarat's Surat

Hundreds of migrant workers seeking a return to native places clashed with police in Gujarat's Surat on Monday. Security personnel lobbed teargas shells and baton-charged the agitated workers after the crowd pelted stones at cops.

According to reports, the incident took place near Vareli village on the outskirts of Surat. Thousands of migrant workers had gathered there demanding that arrangements be made to send them back to their native places in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown which has been extended till May 17.

A police official said that the labourers also damaged some vehicles parked on Surat-Kadodara road.

They clashed with police and threw stones at them. Police personnel retaliated and lobbed teargas shells and lathi-charged the agitated workers, the official said.

#WATCH Gujarat: A clash erupts between migrant workers & police in Surat. The workers are demanding that they be sent back to their native places. pic.twitter.com/aiMvjHGukY — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Videos shared by ANI showed police personnel lobbing tear gas shells at the crowd in an attempt to disperse them.

The official said that the situation was later brought under control and security was stepped up in the area.

The government has eased lockdown restrictions and the Indian Railways is making arrangement in coordination with states to take labourers home. However, following the social distancing guidelines, only around 1200 people are being allowed on a train.

Controversy also erupted after it was reported that rail fare was being collected from the labourers.