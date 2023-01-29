Watch: Medicine truck catches fire on Agra-Lucknow Expressway; traffic disrupted for 5 km

Screen Grab

The Agra-Lucknow Expressway was closed Sunday after a truck loaded with pharmaceuticals caught fire near Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. Police said the vehicle was on its way from Guwahati in Assam to Jaipur in Rajasthan. The items lost in the fire were likely worth several lakhs of rupees. After the car caught fire due to a short circuit, the driver and the cleaner ran away, fearing an explosion.

“Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Police said the fire has now been brought under control. “We got information that a truck suddenly caught fire. The truck was going from Guwahati to Jaipur. The truck was loaded with medicines. The fire has been brought under control,” Satyapal Singh, ASP Rural, Etawah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“There is no information about any casualty in the accident,” Singh said.

Numerous police cars and fire engines were sent to the scene, but the vehicle was already totally obliterated. The fire caused traffic delays of up to 5 kilometres on the Agra-Lucknow road, which were eventually cleared by police.

Also, READ: Liquor prices in THIS state to go up under new tax policy from April 1, details here

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Truck caught fire on Agra-Lucknow Expressway under Usrahar police station area. pic.twitter.com/LlIuzUzWH7 January 29, 2023

In addition, a group of officials from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEDA) stepped in to halt the flow of traffic on the Expressway.

(With inputs from ANI)