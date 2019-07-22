Watch: Massive fire in MTNL building in Bandra in Mumbai, fire brigade takes robot's assistance to douse flames

On Monday, about 100 people were trapped on a terrace of Telephone Exchange building in SV Road Bandra West in Mumbai.

Early reports indicated the fire started around 3 PM and it’s a Level 4 fire.

The fire is confined on the third and fourth floor of the building and the entire building is smoke-logged.

Updates

5:30 PM

So far 25 people have been rescued. The Mumbai Fire Brigade is taking robotic assistance to douse the flames.

5 PM

Three batches of people have been rescued by the fire brigade. In each batch, 8-10 person who were stuck on higher floors were rescued. A ladder was used to bring them down.

Watch: Fire in MTNL Building in Bandra pic.twitter.com/eWTePcnRV7 — DNA (@dna) July 22, 2019

100 people are believed to be trapped. pic.twitter.com/72fqcFm59i — DNA (@dna) July 22, 2019