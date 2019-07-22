Trending#

Karnataka Crisis

Chandrayaan-2

Priyanka Chopra

Narendra Modi

Bihar floods

  1. Home
  2. India


Watch: Massive fire in MTNL building in Bandra in Mumbai, fire brigade takes robot's assistance to douse flames

On Monday, about 100 people were trapped on a terrace of Telephone Exchange building in SV Road Bandra West in Mumbai.


Bandra Fire

Share

Written By

Edited By

Neo Dylan

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 05:31 PM IST

On Monday, about 100 people were trapped on a terrace of Telephone Exchange building in SV Road Bandra West in Mumbai.

Early reports indicated the fire started around 3 PM and it’s a Level 4 fire.

The fire is confined on the third and fourth floor of the building and the entire building is smoke-logged.

Updates

5:30 PM

So far 25 people have been rescued. The Mumbai Fire Brigade is taking robotic assistance to douse the flames. 

5 PM 

Three batches of people have been rescued by the fire brigade. In each batch, 8-10 person who were stuck on higher floors were rescued. A ladder was used to bring them down. 

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox