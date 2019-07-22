Watch: Massive fire in MTNL building in Bandra in Mumbai, fire brigade takes robot's assistance to douse flames
On Monday, about 100 people were trapped on a terrace of Telephone Exchange building in SV Road Bandra West in Mumbai.
Early reports indicated the fire started around 3 PM and it’s a Level 4 fire.
The fire is confined on the third and fourth floor of the building and the entire building is smoke-logged.
Updates
5:30 PM
So far 25 people have been rescued. The Mumbai Fire Brigade is taking robotic assistance to douse the flames.
5 PM
Three batches of people have been rescued by the fire brigade. In each batch, 8-10 person who were stuck on higher floors were rescued. A ladder was used to bring them down.
Watch: Fire in MTNL Building in Bandra pic.twitter.com/eWTePcnRV7— DNA (@dna) July 22, 2019
100 people are believed to be trapped. pic.twitter.com/72fqcFm59i— DNA (@dna) July 22, 2019
The fire is believed to have started at 3 PM. pic.twitter.com/pQNg2KlCHJ— DNA (@dna) July 22, 2019