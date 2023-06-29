Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Massive fire breaks out at Ranchi’s Khadgarha bus stand, engulfs 8 buses

The fire broke out at the inter-state bus terminus at Khadgarha in the Lower Bazar police station area.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

Watch: Massive fire breaks out at Ranchi’s Khadgarha bus stand, engulfs 8 buses
Twitter: @ANI

At least eight buses parked at a stand here were gutted in two separate incidents but there was no casualty, a police official said.

The fire broke out at the inter-state bus terminus at Khadgarha in the Lower Bazar police station area.

There was no casualty as there was no one present in any of the eight buses when the fire broke out, he said.

The first fire incident occurred around 1 pm when four buses were gutted and one was partially damaged.

Later fire broke out in four more buses, parked about 100 meters away from the place of the earlier incident, Khadgarha police outpost in-charge Akash Bhardwaj told PTI.

“Four fire tenders were put into service to douse the fire, which is now completely under control now,” he said.

Bhardwaj said, “The exact cause of the fire is yet to be known but there might be a conspiracy to create disturbance. However, we can reach a conclusion only after investigation,” he said.

The CCTV footage is being examined to find out the reason, he said.

The president of Ranchi Bus Owners Association Krishna Mohan Singh said the two incidents were due to a criminal conspiracy.

“It is a criminal conspiracy. Two back to back two fire incidents, which gutted eight buses and damaged one, are not possible without a conspiracy,” he said.

Singh alleged that there is no facility to fight any fire or any security at the Khadgarha bus stand though more than 350 buses ply to different destinations from there.

“We are scared that more such incidents might take place at night. Ranchi administration should take the incident seriously and provide security to buses,” he said.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple likely to launch new headphones with USB-C port next month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.