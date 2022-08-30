Watch: Manish Sisodia reaches Ghaziabad bank as CBI searches his locker

Manish Sisodia (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday reached a Ghaziabad bank to search Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's locker in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. Sisodia, who claimed the agency would not find anything amiss in his locker, also reached the bank to cooperate in the investigation. A viral video shows the AAP leader interacting with the officials at the Punjab National Bank's Vasundhara branch.

Sisodia's house was raided earlier this month by the CBI in connection with the case. On Monday, he taunted the agency that it had found nothing during the raid and it would find nothing in the locker.

"Tomorrow, CBI is arriving to search our locker. They didn't find anything in our house on August 14, they won't find anything in our locker. CBI is welcome. My family and I will fully cooperate," he tweeted.

Sisodia is among the 15 people accused of corruption in the liquor policy case. In the FIR, the police claimed liquor licenses were awarded to certain individuals in return for money.

#WATCH | Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bank locker located at Punjab National Bank in Vasundhara, Sector-4, Ghaziabad, UP being investigated by CBI, in connection with Delhi excise policy case pic.twitter.com/toMNhW494d August 30, 2022

Sisodia and his party, the Aam Aadmi Party, have claimed the raid was a part of the Central government's conspiracy to vilify Arvind Kejriwal who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP, on the other hand, accused the AAP of indulging in corruption and asked why the liquor policy was withdrawn if no corruption took place.

The raid triggered a massive BJP vs AAP showdown in the Delhi Assembly on Monday with both parties pulling an all-nighter inside the premises of the House and accusing each other of corruption.

While AAP demanded a CBI probe against Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for allegedly pressurizing officials to exchange demonetized notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016, BJP demanded the resignation of Manish Sisodia whom it accused of graft in the now-rescinded Delhi Excise Policy.