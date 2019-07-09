Watch: Man falls off Mumbai local while chasing phone thief, dies

A 53-year-old local train commuter died on Sunday while chasing an alleged phone thief.

The victim was recognized as Shakil Abdul Gaffar Shaikh, a resident of Goregaon, who was travelling with his colleagues in a second-class compartment in a Churchgate-bound train.

As per the reports, the deceased was traveling on Churchgate-bound train and someone snatched his phone at Charni road. He jumped off the train at Charni road station to catch the thief but fell on the tracks.

The report says that Shaikh was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. Shaikh was working as a driver with a five-star hotel in South Mumbai and was the sole earner in the family.