Watch: Man comes in front of Rajnath Singh's convoy, detained

An unidentified man was detained by the police after came in front of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy near the Parliament on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 1:25 PM when Singh's convoy was approaching the Parliament.

According to police sources, the man said that he wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#WATCH Delhi: A man came in front of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy near Parliament, today. He claimed that he wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was later detained by the police. pic.twitter.com/yunm3vsVzr — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

The news comes just a day after it was reported that a car breached Priyanka Gandhi's security and entered her house in central Delhi's high-security Lodhi Estate on November 25.

According to sources quoted by Zee Media, five people, including a girl, were sitting in the car, which managed to reach the porch near the garden at Priyanka Gandhi's house. The people in the car then walked straight to Priyanka's yard and asked for a picture with her. The family allegedly said that they came all the way from a town in Uttar Pradesh to click a photo with her. A complaint was also filed in this matter at Tughlaq Road police station by Priyanka on November 25. She also informed the CRPF about the security breach and all CRPF personnel who were tasked with the Congress leader's security were suspended.

Amid the controversy, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said three officers have been suspended and a high-level probe has been ordered in the matter.

Speaking during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha, Shah said the incident took place due to the confusion over the black SUV as Priyanka's brother Rahul Gandhi was supposed to drive in a similar car.

The person who entered Priyanka's home was Meerut Congress leader Sharda Tyagi, Shah said.