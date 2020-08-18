WATCH: Madhya Pradesh family dances in hospital ward after beating COVID-19

Headlines

'We might not see Rishabh Pant': Ishant Sharma shares heartbreaking update about Delhi Capitals captain

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

Army court martial orders over 10 years sentence to soldier for sending secret information to Pakistani spy

‘If I get citizenship, I will…’: Pakistani national Seema Haider files mercy petition as couple fall sick

Jackie Shroff's viral 'Baingan Ka Bharta' recipe is a must-try

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'We might not see Rishabh Pant': Ishant Sharma shares heartbreaking update about Delhi Capitals captain

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

‘If I get citizenship, I will…’: Pakistani national Seema Haider files mercy petition as couple fall sick

7 best films based on Kargil War

Chola to Gupta: 10 Richest empires of ancient India

Cricketers who got married in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

Sidharth Malhotra spends Sunday playing with pet dog, Kiara Advani reacts - see post

'Bheek maango andolan': Man upset with Ajay Devgn begs for money for him on Nasik street, says 'stop being part of...'

HomeIndia

India

WATCH: Madhya Pradesh family dances in hospital ward after beating COVID-19

Thrilled after recovering from COVID-19, eight members of a family danced in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Katni, on being discharged. Watch the viral video.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 18, 2020, 08:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Thrilled after recovering from COVID-19, eight members of a family danced in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Katni, on being discharged.

A video of their dance performance is being widely shared as it has gone viral on social media. In the video, the family members can be seen dancing on the song 'Chinta karke kya payega, marne se pehle mar jayega' from Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore.

Take a look:

Katni District Hospital's civil surgeon Dr Yashwant Verma said that 19 members of the family were admitted to the isolation ward of the medical facility after they tested positive for coronavirus on August 8. All of them were discharged on August 15 after they tested negative, following treatment.

One of the family members said, "Initially we were afraid, but we recovered after proper treatment in the district hospital. The family members welcomed this happy moment by dancing. The video was shared to tell people not to be scared but to fight this epidemic."

In Madhya Pradesh, over 46,385 coronavirus cases have been reported so far with 1128 deaths. 35,025 people have recovered.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sidharth Malhotra spends Sunday playing with pet dog, Kiara Advani reacts - see post

Meet Sagar Daryani, who started business at 21, built Rs 2000 crore company, earns Rs 40 crore monthly

‘If I get citizenship, I will…’: Pakistani national Seema Haider files mercy petition as couple fall sick

Josephine Chaplin, actress and Charlie Chaplin's daughter, dies at 74

'Grow up a bit': Shoaib Akhtar slams ICC for leaving out Babar Azam from World Cup 2023 promotional video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE