WATCH: Madhya Pradesh family dances in hospital ward after beating COVID-19

Thrilled after recovering from COVID-19, eight members of a family danced in a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Katni, on being discharged. Watch the viral video.

A video of their dance performance is being widely shared as it has gone viral on social media. In the video, the family members can be seen dancing on the song 'Chinta karke kya payega, marne se pehle mar jayega' from Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore.

Take a look:

Katni District Hospital's civil surgeon Dr Yashwant Verma said that 19 members of the family were admitted to the isolation ward of the medical facility after they tested positive for coronavirus on August 8. All of them were discharged on August 15 after they tested negative, following treatment.

One of the family members said, "Initially we were afraid, but we recovered after proper treatment in the district hospital. The family members welcomed this happy moment by dancing. The video was shared to tell people not to be scared but to fight this epidemic."

In Madhya Pradesh, over 46,385 coronavirus cases have been reported so far with 1128 deaths. 35,025 people have recovered.