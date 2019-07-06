Watch: Life post-resignation? Rahul Gandhi chills, watches Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' in a Delhi multiplex

Rahul Gandhi, who tweeted his resignation letter from the post of Congress president on Wednesday was spotted watching a film at a movie theatre in Delhi.

The Congress president tweeted his resignation letter on June 3, two days before the first Union Budget of the Modi 2.0 government was to be presented in the Parliament.

After his resignation from the top post, at one point the Congress party was left with several answered questions on choosing the next leader but on the other, its top leader took a break and went to see a movie.

Rahul Gandhi was spotted watching Ayushmann Khurrana 's latest film Article 15 in a Delhi multiplex.

It appears that Rahul Gandhi, who relieved himself from the responsibilities of the top job in the grand old party, wanted to take a break and went to the see the film or say it is 'life' after resignation.

In the video which went viral, Rahul Gandhi was seen enjoying the movie, talking to a person probably had come along with him, and having popcorn.

Observing Rahul Gandhi day out at a multiplex, Twitterati claim that the Gandhi scion was enjoying the day like a normal person as there were no signs of VIP culture. Reports say that Rahul Gandhi took a regular seat and was watching the film like normal citizens without his security cover.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 is based on the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.