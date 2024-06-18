WATCH: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti from Gujarat jail, says...

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Bikram Singh Majithia, General Secretary of the Shiromani Akali Dal, shows Bishnoi extending Bakrid wishes to Bhatti

In a viral video, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is seen engaging in a video call from prison with Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Bikram Singh Majithia, General Secretary of the Shiromani Akali Dal, shows Bishnoi extending Bakrid wishes to Bhatti.

The footage shows Bishnoi interacting with Bhatti. During the call, Bishnoi inquires about Bhatti's Eid celebrations. Bhatti responds that Eid was being celebrated that day in Dubai and would be observed in Pakistan the following day.

The authenticity of the video cannot be verified by DNA.

Earlier, notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Recently, Bishnoi wished Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid from Gujarat Jail, demonstrating his ability to operate freely behind bars.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a well-known criminal figure, has been linked to several high-profile cases. In 2022, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab. Shortly after the murder, Goldy Brar claimed responsibility, stating that he had orchestrated the plot with Bishnoi.

Additionally, Lawrence Bishnoi has made headlines for his threats against Bollywood actor Salman Khan. In a 2023 interview from Tihar Jail, Bishnoi declared his intent to kill Salman Khan.