Watch: Khalistan flags found on Himachal Pradesh Assembly gates in Dharamshala

Reported By: | Edited By: |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2022, 08:55 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh: The police will register a case today. (ANI)

Dharamshala: In a shocking incident, the flags of the separatist Khalistan movement were found tied to the boundary wall and gate of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala today.

The Kangra police said the act appears to be carried out by some tourists from Punjab. They will register a case today.

"It might have happened late at night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today," SP Kangra, Khushal Sharma was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

#WATCH Khalistan flags found tied on the main gate & boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala today morning pic.twitter.com/zzYk5xKmVg May 8, 2022

The winter session is held in Dharamsala every year. The entire government, including the Chief Minister, move here from Shimla every year.

With inputs from ANI