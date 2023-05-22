Watch: Karnataka Congress workers spray cow urine to purify Vidhana Soudha after BJP rule ends

ANI

On Monday morning in Bengaluru, Congress workers performed ‘puja' and sprayed cow urine outside the Karnataka Assembly building. Before the newly elected Congress administration convened its first session, party employees said they were 'purifying' the building after the corrupt BJP’s rule ended.

DK Shivakumar, the head of the Congress in Karnataka, who took office as the state's deputy chief minister on May 20, had suggested in January of this year that cow urine should be used to "cleanse" the Vidhana Soudha (Assembly). Shivakumar claimed that "corruption during the BJP's rule polluted the Assembly."

In a viral video, Congress employees are shown carrying a bucket that appears to be filled with cow pee and scattering the contents with leaves that have been dipped in the substance.

ANI tweeted, “Congress workers sprinkle cow urine and perform Pooja at the State Assembly in Bengaluru. They said that they are 'purifying' Vidhana Soudha.”

"We will come up with some details to clean the Vidhan Soudha. I also have some ganjala (cow urine) for purification...," Shivakumar had said.

Days before the election on May 5, the Karnataka Congress came up with a bilingual "corruption rate card" that detailed the "scams" perpetrated by the previous BJP administration. The erstwhile Opposition party claimed that the state's ruling BJP administration looted Rs 1,50,000 crore when they were in office, and the "corruption rate card" was published in both English and Kannada.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot also delivered oaths to newly elected lawmakers during the first session of the new Karnataka Assembly, which is set to expire on Wednesday. Senior Congress leader RV Deshpande was also chosen as the assembly's new pro-tem speaker.

"We are calling the Assembly session for three days - Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We are requesting the governor - because the new Assembly has to be constituted before May 24. Senior-most MLA RV Deshpande has been requested to be the Protem Speaker... to administer oaths to MLAs,” said Siddaramaiah.

On Saturday, Siddaramaiah was sworn in as CM of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar was sworn in as Deputy CM.

