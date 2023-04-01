Watch: Inside view of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express with revolving chairs, motion sensors

Photo: Ministry of Railways

The Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Modern conveniences like rotatable seats and motion detectors have been installed in the railway cars to make the ride more comfortable and luxurious for the passengers.

The train would provide numerous modern comforts to the busy schedules of professionals and young people travelling between Delhi and Bhopal.

The train was given the green light at Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Station. During the train's inauguration, Prime Minister Modi declared, “Vande Bharat is a symbol of India's enthusiasm and excitement. It represents our skills, confidence and capabilities.”

The new service will be the nation's eleventh Vande Bharat service, while the new train between Rani Kamlapati Railway station in Bhopal and New Delhi railway station would be the country's twelfth Vande Bharat train. The Vande Bharat Express train set has state-of-the-art passenger conveniences and was developed locally.

It will likely improve the quality of life for train passengers, increase regional tourism, and stimulate economic growth.

The cost to ride the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20172) from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Rani Kamalapati is Rs 1,665 (Rs 308 of which goes towards optional food costs), and Rs 3,120 (Rs 369 of which goes towards mandatory catering charges) in Executive Class. Meanwhile, the cost of riding Train No. 20171 Vande Bharat Express ranges from Rs 1,735 in a Chair Car (with Rs 379 for meals) to Rs 3,185 (including Rs 434 for meals) in an Executive Cass.

According to the press release, riders will have a more swift, pleasant, and hassle-free journey on the train. It will also increase economic activity and tourist visits to the area.