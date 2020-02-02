Watch: Indian students celebrate at Manesar quarantine facility after being evacuated from Coronavirus-affected China

As Indian nationals have now started arriving in the country from the Coronavirus-infected Wuhan city in China, the Indian Army organised for their temporary stay at a facility near Haryana's Manesar where the Indian students can be monitored for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members, who will keep a sharp eye for any signs of infection. A video released on Sunday from the Manesar quarantine facility showed Indian students celebrating after being evacuated from China.

The facility currently has 252 Indians evacuated from Wuhan. Among them, 220 were brought back on Saturday, while 32 joined on Sunday.

Around 324 Indians including 3 minors and 211 students were carried by Air India's B747 aircraft from China’s Wuhan on February 01.

A day after evacuating 324 Indians from China's Wuhan province in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Air India airlifted a second batch of 330 people including 323 Indians and seven Maldivian citizens on February 2. With this, the total number of people evacuated by India has reached 654, officials said.

The Indian nationals were then redistributed into the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Chhawla Camp and Manesar Camp, organised by the armed forces. These camps are specially-designed, keeping in mind the Novel Coronavirus. The Indian nationals will be kept in isolation for 14 days at the camp for medical observation.

Meanwhile, the death toll in China due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak has reached 304, while the number of cases has climbed to 14,380, Chinese health officials informed on Sunday.

The cases have been reported in 31 provincial-level regions of the country, according to the daily report by the National Health Commission (NHC).

Another 4,562 new suspected cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission. All the deaths are in Hubei Province.

The NHC further added that 315 patients became seriously ill and 85 people were discharged from hospital after recovery on Saturday, adding that 2,110 patients remained in severe condition, and 19,544 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission said 1,63,844 close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 8,044 were discharged from medical observation on Saturday, with 1,37,594 others still under medical observation, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.