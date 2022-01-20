WATCH: India successfully test-fires new version of BrahMos supersonic missile

India satisfactorily tested a latest modified version of the BrahMos supersonic missile system off the coastline of Balasore in Odisha on Thursday. The missile was updated with modern technical improvements that had been thoroughly verified, according to Defense sources. The BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was successfully tested by the Indian Navy's INS Vizag (Visakhapatnam) cruiser on January 11.

"Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. The missile hit the designated target ship precisely," DRDO official had said. The missile is a joint venture between India and Russia where Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) represents the Indian side. The missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam which is the latest warship of the Indian Navy inducted recently. A video of the launch was shared by ANI on its Twitter handle. Check it out below:

#WATCH | Today India successfully testfired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. The missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven



(Video source: DRDO) pic.twitter.com/VdGSYW10W5 January 20, 2022

BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and have been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms. An underwater version is also being developed which will not only be used by the submarines of India but will also be offered for export to friendly foreign nations.