WATCH: India deploys Howitzer Regiment K9-Vajra in Ladakh amid border stand-off with China

Amid the border stand-off between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh region, the Indian Army has deployed the first K9-Vajra self-propelled Howitzer Regiment in the forward areas in the Ladakh sector.

"These guns can also work in high-altitude areas, field trials were extremely successful. We have now added an entire regiment, this will be really helpful," Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on the performance of K-9 VAJRA self-propelled artillery. The self-propelled guns can strike enemy targets at around 50 km.

“Chinese have deployed in considerable numbers all across Eastern Ladakh and Northern front right up to our Eastern command. Definitely, there has been an increase in their deployment in the forward areas which remains a matter of concern for us," he was quoted as saying by ANI in Ladakh.

Also read Army Chief General MM Naravane visits forward areas in Eastern Ladakh

#WATCH K9-Vajra self-propelled howitzer in action in a forward area in Eastern Ladakh pic.twitter.com/T8PsxfvstR — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

The Army chief was in Leh town where the world’s largest Khadi national flag was installed on October 2, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary.