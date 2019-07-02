Watch: If Article 370 is temporary, so is J&K's accession to India, says Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and chairman of the National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah on Monday responded to Home Minister Amit Shah's statements on Article 370, which he made during his speech in the Parliament.

Giving his reaction, Farooq Abdullah said, "If Article 370 is temporary then our accession is also temporary, when Maharaja acceded, it was temporary. Was said at that time that a plebiscite will happen and people will decide whether to go with India or Pakistan, so if that didn't happen, then how can they remove Article 370?"

Abdullah's response came after Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Monday said, "After Maharaja's treaty with Union of India, Kashmir became India's integral part, what was the need to go to UN? Was it not a mistake, if we don't learn from and accept our mistakes the coming generations will also keep making mistakes.

Earlier on Saturday, mentioning that Article 370 has to go lock stock and barrel, BJP's BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to repealing the provision which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"As far as 370 is concerned, our ideological commitment is well known. Article 370 has to go lock stock and barrel as the Home Minister (Amit Shah) clearly mentioned yesterday (in Parliament)," Madhav had said.

"Our government is committed to resolving all outstanding issue in Kashmir. We are moving in that direction," he said.

The BJP leader said that the article was introduced as a temporary measure and former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru himself wanted it go. "When it was introduced by former PM Nehru, he himself had said that it was temporary and would erode on its own," Ram Madhav added.