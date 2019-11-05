Watch: IED blast in Imphal's Thangal Bazaar area, 4 cops, 1 civilian injured

At least four police personnel and one civilian have been injured after an explosion that took place at Thangal Bazaar area in Manipur's Imphal on Tuesday.

Among those injured are ASI of police, a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, and a rifleman, who were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

In the CCTV footage, one can see the traffic movement in the market when suddenly a blast occurs injuring security officials.

#WATCH CCTV footage of the IED (Improvised explosive device) blast at Thangal Bazar in Imphal today; 4 policemen and 1 civilian injured #Manipur pic.twitter.com/a4OecynFxF — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

As per initial reports, it was an IED blast occurred near Imphal's Shani Mandir in Thangal Bazaar.

The entire area has been cordoned off while an investigation has been initiated.

The IED blast seems to be of high intensity according to a CCTV footage in which the entire incident was recorded.