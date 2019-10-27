Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian aircraft from Kedarnath

The Indian Air Force on Saturday evacuated a crashed aircraft of UT Air Pvt limited at 11500 feet at Kedarnath helipad using two Mi-17 V5 helicopters.

The chopper was flown to Sahastradhara near Dehradun.

The civilian aircraft had crashed a few days back at an altitude of 11,500 feet at the helipad near the Kedarnath temple. Due to connectivity issues, it wasn't feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region.

The firm, through Uttarakhand Civil Administration, requested IAF to help in the evacuation of their aircraft before the closure of the Kedarnath Shrine this month-end.

"On October 26, two Mi-17 V5 aircrafts were tasked to undertake a very challenging task of evacuating a crashed aircraft of UT Air Private Limited from high altitude region of Kedarnath," an IAF spokesperson said on Sunday.

#WATCH On 26 October, Mi 17 V5 helicopters of Indian Air Force evacuated a crashed aircraft of UT Air Pvt limited at 11500 feet at Kedarnath helipad. The helicopter was flown to Sahastradhara near Dehradun #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/fgoOxKIMSr — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2019

The Air Force used two helicopters for the mission, with one of them to extricate the crashed aircraft and the other to provide logistical support.

"On the dawn of Sunday, Two helicopters were pressed into action, with one of them tasked to provide logistical support and the other for extricating the downed civilian aircraft by carrying it underslung," added the spokesperson.

The crashed aircraft was hooked below one of the helicopters and flown back through the narrow valley to Sahastradhara near Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand.

The spokesperson said that the safe evacuation of the aircraft is a testimony to IAF's responsiveness in assisting the civilian administration and the skill of the IAF aircrew.

Earlier this month, the Indian Air Force awarded the different squadrons involved in the Balakot airstrikes and thwarting Pakistani aerial attack on February 27.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's 51 Squadron was awarded unit citation by Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria for thwarting Pakistani aerial attack and shooting down enemy F-16 fighter aircraft on February 27, earlier this year.