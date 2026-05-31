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WATCH: Huge sandstorm darkens skies in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer amid scorching heat

Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district again witnessed a massive sandstorm on Sunday, which turned the sky red and caused nearly zero visibility in many parts of the region.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 31, 2026, 10:26 PM IST

WATCH: Huge sandstorm darkens skies in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer amid scorching heat
After Saturday, Jaisalmer witnessed yet another sandstorm on Sunday. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from ANI video)
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Rajasthan's Jaisalmer turned dark after a massive sandstorm hit the border district on Sunday, turning the sky blood red. A large part of western Rajasthan witnessed a fierce sandstorm, which is locally known as 'Kaali Peeli Aandhi'. Despite causing near-zero visibility in the region, the sandstorm brought some respite to residents from the heatwaves, as temperatures also dropped significantly.

News agency ANI shared a video of the massive sandstorm, where the residential area can be seen completely blanketed with the dust.

Take a look

Notably, a similar duststorm covered most parts of Western Rajasthan a day earlier as well.

 

Which parts were affected due to sandstorm?

 

Normal life in several districts of Rajasthan, including Bikaner, Nagaur, Sri Ganganagar, Alwar, and Sikar, was affected on Saturday as well. The reason behind this change in weather is said to be due to western disturbances. While the storm caused temporary disruptions, it also brought a noticeable drop in temperatures.

 

What are western disturbances?

 

A western disturbance is a weather phenomenon which originates over the Mediterranean region and travels eastward towards South Asia, carried by the westerly winds in the upper atmosphere. It carries moisture and can trigger significant weather changes.

 

Rajasthan gets affected by this western disturbance mostly as it interacts with the hot and dry air over the region, creating strong wind conditions that lift large amounts of sand and dust into the atmosphere. 

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