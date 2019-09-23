Watch: Holding each other's hands, Modi-Trump take lap around NRG stadium after 'Howdy, Modi' event

PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump take a lap around the NRG stadium in Houston, Texas

The crowd at the NRG Stadium during 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston was at its loudest roar when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump took a lap around and waived at the audience holding each other's hand.

After concluding his address, PM Modi walked up to Trump, who gave a standing ovation to the prime minister along with the crowd, requested the US president in what it appears from the video to take a lap around the stadium acknowledging the support of the Indian-American community.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump take a lap around the NRG stadium in Houston, Texas. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/Uu6qLEeHVM — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

Also Read: Ab ki baar... PM Narendra Modi plays Trump card in Houston, trashes Pakistan

The atmosphere at the NRG stadium was like never before as thousands of people of Indo-American community cheered when Modi and Trump delivered their speeches.

A person belonging to the community, Ashwin Johar, said, "The speech was magnificent. It gave a signal that India does not have to use words to express its concerns. The whole world now endorses our efforts."

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi: Article 370 had deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh of development. Terrorist and separatist elements were misusing the situation. Now after abrogation, people there have got equal rights. pic.twitter.com/mNa2d7kJkK — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

Another person in the crowd echoed similar sentiments and said that the high point was when Narendra Modi talked about terrorism and abrogation of Article 370.

Also Read: 'The USA loves India': Trump tweets after 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston

"It was a once in a lifetime opportunity. He has made history today. We love Modi Ji," said a woman.

The community summit, the first of its scale, was held at the NRG Stadium in honour of PM Modi, who is currently in the United States on a week-long official trip to address the UN General Assembly, amongst other engagements.

(With inputs from ANI)