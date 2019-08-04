Watch: High tide at Marine Drive in Mumbai, IMD alerts Mumbaikars not to venture into the sea

The weather department has also urged Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture into the sea or water-logged areas owing to the possibility of more high tides.

Mumbai and nearby regions have been receiving continuous rainfall since the past three days. Due to the incessant rains, the city has been battling waterlogging issues at several places and delays in train services as both central and western lines have been affected by heavy rains.

Meanwhile, as predicted by the IMD, a high tide occurred on Sunday afternoon amid heavy rains in the city, bringing more trouble for the Mumbaikars.

Earlier today, six trains were cancelled, six diverted and one short terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai.

Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai received very heavy to isolated extremely heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said.

Rains have not only created trouble for people in Mumbai but other districts in Maharashtra. Earlier in the day, Trimbakeshwar temple had also got flooded after heavy rainfall in Nashik.

The administration has deployed 8 NDRF teams across the state to deal with emergency situation if arises at all.