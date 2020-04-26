WATCH: Heartwarming clip of UP Police officer giving away his food to a hungry man goes viral

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination.

A nationwide lockdown is in place, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, who had declared an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Sunday marks Day 12 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

In a video, which has gone viral on the internet, a humble side of the UP police can be seen which has won millions of hearts across the nation.

In the clip, shared by Jalaun Police on their official Twitter handle, a UP police office can be seen sharing his food with a needy and hungry person.

The office has been identified as Sub Inspector Ravi Shankar Mishra, who has certainly set an example for the rest of his team with his heartwarming gesture.

"मानवीय कार्य-कालपी बॉर्डर पर ड्यूटी में तैनात SI रविशंकर मिश्रा ने खाना शुरू करने से पहले एक असहाय भूख से पीड़ित मजदूर को देखकर अपना भोजन उसे समर्पित कर दिया, @Uppolice के इस मानवीय रूप को देख आमजन द्वारा #jalaunpolice की भूरि-भूरि प्रशंसा की गयी। #CoronaFighters #Lockdown2," Jalaun Police wrote on Twitter.

(SI Ravi Shankar Mishra, who was on duty at the human work-call border, saw a helpless starving labourer before dedicating his food to him, @Uppolice By seeing this human form of #jalaunpolice Was praised in its entirety. #CoronaFighters#Lockdown2)

HERE IS VIDEO:

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 26,000-mark on Sunday, while the death toll topped the 800-mark.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 7,600-mark. As many as 811 cases were reported from the state in a single day.

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. With 600 new cases and around 13 deaths, the city on Sunday crossed the 5,000-mark in terms of the COVID-19 case tally while the death toll is nearing 200 just in the city alone.

Notably, one of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.