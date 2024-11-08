Sanjay Polara, the head of the family, explained that the car had brought success in his construction business and respect for his family.

A family in Gujarat's Amreli district recently held a grand "Samadhi" ceremony for their 12-year-old car, a Wagon R, which they believed brought prosperity and good fortune to their lives. The event, costing around Rs 4 lakh, took place on November 7, 2024, at their farm in Padarshinga, Lathi taluka.

Around 1,500 people, including villagers and spiritual leaders, attended the ceremony. The car, decorated with flowers, was paraded in a procession before being placed in a 15-foot-deep pit. Family members performed prayers and showered petals on the car as priests chanted mantras. An excavator was used to bury the car.

Sanjay Polara, the head of the family, explained that the car had brought success in his construction business and respect for his family. Instead of selling it, he chose to honor it with this ceremony. He also plans to plant a tree at the burial site as a reminder for future generations.

The ceremony has captured widespread attention, with a video of the event going viral on social media.