Watch: Gelatin sticks found floating in river in Maharashtra's Raigad district

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 07:12 AM IST

Maharashtra news (ANI)

Gelatin sticks, a form of explosives, were found floating in a river in Maharashtra's Raigarh on Thursday. The bomb squad fished the sticks out and examined them. It was a sort of dummy bomb, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

A video of the entire operation has gone viral.

SP Somnath Gharge told ANI that they found a bomb-like object in the river that was examined by a police team. It was later found to be a dummy bomb.

The police are conducting searches to find out who was behind the incident.

#WATCH | Raigarh, Maharashtra: Anti-bomb squad disarms gelatin sticks found floating on the Bhogavati river of Penn (10.11) pic.twitter.com/Mpkww7Y8tZ November 10, 2022

The area would be searched by police tomorrow. The probe is on to find who was behind this," Gharge added.

