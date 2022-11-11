Watch: Gelatin sticks found floating in river in Maharashtra's Raigad district

Gelatin sticks, a form of explosives, were found floating in a river in Maharashtra's Raigarh on Thursday. The bomb squad fished the sticks out and examined them. It was a sort of dummy bomb, police said, adding further investigation is underway.
A video of the entire operation has gone viral.
SP Somnath Gharge told ANI that they found a bomb-like object in the river that was examined by a police team. It was later found to be a dummy bomb.
The police are conducting searches to find out who was behind the incident.
#WATCH | Raigarh, Maharashtra: Anti-bomb squad disarms gelatin sticks found floating on the Bhogavati river of Penn (10.11) pic.twitter.com/Mpkww7Y8tZ— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022
The area would be searched by police tomorrow. The probe is on to find who was behind this," Gharge added.
