Watch: Gelatin sticks found floating in river in Maharashtra's Raigad district

Raigarh: A video of the entire operation has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 07:12 AM IST

Maharashtra news (ANI)

Gelatin sticks, a form of explosives, were found floating in a river in Maharashtra's Raigarh on Thursday. The bomb squad fished the sticks out and examined them. It was a sort of dummy bomb, police said, adding further investigation is underway. 

A video of the entire operation has gone viral. 

SP Somnath Gharge told ANI that they found a bomb-like object in the river that was examined by a police team. It was later found to be a dummy bomb. 

The police are conducting searches to find out who was behind the incident.

The area would be searched by police tomorrow. The probe is on to find who was behind this," Gharge added.

