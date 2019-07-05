Trending#

Watch: Fire breaks out at Director General of Health Service office in Delhi's Karkardooma, no casualties so far

The building houses the office of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) situated in east Delhi's Karkardooma.


Photo: ANI

Fire breaks out at Director General of Health Service office in Karkardooma

Shashwat Bhandari

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 5, 2019, 04:03 PM IST

A major fire broke out at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Office, Karkardooma on Friday. A total of 22 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. 

The building houses the office of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) situated in east Delhi's Karkardooma. The fire broke out in one of the upper storeys of the building.

So far, no casualties have been reported while efforts are underway to douse the fire.

According to reports, the fire service station received a call around 1:30 pm following which 22 fire tenders were rushed to Karkardooma.

Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said, "More than 60 fire personnel have been deployed in the fire fighting operation. No casualty has been reported."

The cause of the fire is not known yet. 

(With inputs from PTI)

