Watch: Elderly couple overpowers armed robbers with slippers & plastic chairs in Tamil Nadu

Age is just a number and an elderly couple from Tamil Nadu has proved so. It was a casual evening for 70-year-old Shanmugavel, a resident of Kalyanipuram in Kadaiyam and his 65-year-old wife Senthamarai, when two masked burglars invaded their house.

The masked man pulled Shanmugavel with a cloth around his neck and nearly choked him. Hearing the scream of his husband, when Senthamarai came out, she showed enormous courage and managed to get her husband free of their clutches.

The accused were carrying sickles in their hands and the couple fought back.

With little courage and presence of mind, the elderly couple started hurling almost everything what lied around them. From plastic chairs to slippers, newspaper, they threw everything on the burglars. After the struggle of almost 2 minutes, the robbers escaped.

The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera installed in their verandah area.

Watch how this elderly couple in #TamilNadu showed the #robber , that age is just a number! Shanmugavel, 75 & his wife, Senthamarai, 68, fought off two armed robbers who tried to strangle him on Sunday night! #powercouple #crimenews #grandsalute #respect #crime pic.twitter.com/UpqkWw45Hx — Sunchika Pandey/संचिका पाण्डेय (@PoliceWaliPblic) August 12, 2019

While talking to The News Minute, Shanmugavel said, "We live in a farmhouse at the edge of the village and it is located very close to the forest. It is a five-acre land and we have been here for 40 years. We were acutely aware of the fact that we were susceptible to attacks from robbers because our house was isolated from the rest of the village," he says. "When I was getting strangled, I immediately began to make loud noises to get my wife's attention. I knew it didn't have to make sense. It just had to bring her to the entrance."

Senthamarai also seemed completely unperturbed, The News Minute reported. “I love my husband,” she said. “How can I bear to watch when someone is hurting him?”

The police have registered an FIR against the burglars under Section 233 and section 394 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).