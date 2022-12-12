WATCH: Driver tries to run over traffic cop to avoid challan, he hangs tight on car’s bonnet for 4 kms

Photo: Screengrab/ Twitter

In a brazen attempt to avoid a penalty for a traffic violation, a vehicle driver decided to flee the spot by running over the policeman. The incident from Indore in Madhya Pradesh was captured by a street CCTV camera. A white car can be seen crossing a busy signal with a traffic policeman hanging from the bonnet.

The traffic policeman had stopped the car for a traffic violation. But the driver of the car tried to run the cop over. The cop was initially dragged by the car but he climbed on top of the bonnet and hung tight for 4 kms before stopping the fiasco, it was reported. Later, the cops recovered a pistol and live bullets from the car's driver.

The video of the white-coloured car dragging the policeman was widely shared on social media on Monday.

READ | Rajasthan: Three students, preparing for entrance exams, allegedly die by suicide in Kota; probe underway