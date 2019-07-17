Watch: Delhi woman manhandles traffic cop who dared to ask her to wear a helmet

A woman and a man misbehaved and manhandled a traffic police cop after being stopped for not wearing a helmet in Delhi's Mayapuri, on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, the two were heavily drunk during the incident.

A case has been registered against them on the complaint of the traffic police personnel.

In the video of the incident, which has since gone viral, the man and the woman can be seen riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet. As soon as a traffic constable stops them the lady jumps from the pillion and starts arguing with the police constable, constantly pushing the cop backward to get him out of way of the vehicle. When the constable takes out the key of the two-wheeler to stop them from running, the lady hits the cop with her mobile and snatches back the key, hitting his hand with her mobile.

In the footage, Madhuri was also heard saying that her brother died and had to reach at the earliest, however, police has denied about any such emergency.

While she was engaged in a verbal spat with the policeman, Pandey was trying to drive away. However, another policeman snatched the key and told him to stop the vehicle.

The woman again hit the traffic policemen and took away the keys out of his hand.

The drama which unfolded in the middle of a road also led to a jam-like situation as a large number of onlookers gathered around to watch the argument.

Later, in the evening, the two riders identified as Anil Pandey and pillion rider Madhuri were arrested.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)