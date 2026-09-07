Watch: Delhi student trapped in Hostel Daze PG collapse records himself under Debris, seeks help

Student trapped under debris records video seeking help after 5-storey PG building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan; 5 dead, 20-30 feared trapped.

A student trapped under debris recorded a video seeking help after a PG building collapsed in Delhi. The 11-second clip shows him lying beneath rubble with dust on his face, asking a friend for help. The video has gone viral on social media.

Video shared by NSUI

The footage, shared by NSUI, the Congress's student wing, depicts a man who is conscious and alert, with blood on his face. He uses the camera to reveal the concrete debris and chunks around him. NSUI posted the video with a caption in Hindi: “Team ke sathi jo bhi aas-paas hain, kripya turant iski madad karen. Ye abhi zinda hai aur aapki madad ka intezaar kar raha hai. Bina deri kiye mauke par pahunchen aur rescue team ko suchit karein.”The post was tagged #SOSNSUI. NSUI workers later reached the location and joined the rescue efforts.

20-30 students feared trapped, 5 dead so far

The building, Hostel Daze, a five-storey PG in Satya Niketan, collapsed around 1:30 pm on Sunday, trapping 20-30 students inside. By 11 pm, five fatalities were confirmed, with numerous rescues ongoing as teams received calls from those still trapped in the rubble. “We are even getting calls from those who are trapped inside. Teams are continuously in touch with those who are trapped inside; we pray to god that all people are safe,” he told PTI. Panic spread throughout the densely populated area after the collapse. Residents heard a violent tremor and hurried out of nearby buildings. Before officials arrived, locals tried to clear debris with their bare hands.

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Rescue operation underway in congested lane

Multiple agencies such as DDMA, NDRF and Delhi Police are involved in emergency operations. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Labour Minister Kapil Mishra visited the site, where Deputy Chief Warden Sumer Kumar noted that narrow lanes are complicating the response efforts. “The lane is extremely congested and crowded. The teams on-site include Delhi Civil Defence, NDRF, Delhi Police, and Delhi Fire Services. The rescue operation is currently in full swing,” he told ANI.