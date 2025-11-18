FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Watch: Delhi Red Fort bomber Dr Umar's CHILLING confession on camera, says 'don't fear death...'

The emergence of the footage also reinforces investigation findings that the Delhi car blast was not accidental but a deliberate and planned act.

srishty

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 10:27 AM IST

Watch: Delhi Red Fort bomber Dr Umar's CHILLING confession on camera, says 'don't fear death...'
A week after the deadly blast near Red Fort in Delhi that killed 13 people, an undated self-shot video of the accused bomber Dr Umar Mohammad, also known as Umar-un-Nabi, has surfaced. In the footage, the young doctor speaks calmly about his views on "martyrdom" and what he calls "martyrdom operations", attempting to justify them under religious pretexts.

In the video, Umar says, "One of the very misunderstood concepts is the concept of what has been labelled as suicide bombing. It is a martyrdom operation… known in Islam. Now, there are multiple contradictions; there are multiple arguments that have been brought against it." He goes on to argue that a "martyrdom operation" involves the assumption of dying at a specific place and time, and adds, "Don’t fear death." His remarks appear to be an effort to rationalise violence despite suicide being prohibited in Islam.

Speaking fluently in English and presenting himself with composure, Umar comes across as highly articulate. The video indicates a deep level of ideological indoctrination, revealing how someone educated and professionally trained could be driven toward extremist thinking.

The emergence of the footage also reinforces investigation findings that the Delhi car blast was not accidental but a deliberate and planned act, dismissing earlier speculation that the explosion might have occurred during the handling or transport of explosives.

