Watch: Delhi man dragged on car’s bonnet for 3 km, video goes viral

The incident occurred at around 11 pm on Sunday night, while the car was going towards Nizamuddin Dargah from Ashram Chowk.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: May 01, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

Picture credit: Twitter- @ANI

One person was killed after a car hit a bike, resulting in the rider falling on the bonnet and being carried for around half a kilometre, said the police on Sunday.

The incident happened at the Kasturba Gandhi Marg in Lutyens Delhi. As per the allegations, the SUV rammed into the motorcycle, after which the rider fell onto the bonnet of the vehicle.  But, the car driver didn`t stop and kept on driving with the man on the bonnet.

After driving for around half a kilometre, the accused driver left the victim on the road and fled from the spot. 

The deceased has been identified as Deepanshu Verma, the police said.

As per the police, two people namely Deepanshu Verma (30) and Mukul Verma (20) were on the motorcycle. Deepanshu and Mukul were residents of Gandhi Nagar, and Shastri Park respectively.

After the accident, while Mukul fell on the spot, Deepanshu fell on the bonnet and kept on being dragged by the vehicle.

The accused driver has been identified as Harneet Singh Chawla and he has been arrested by the police. His SUV has also been seized. Further investigation is underway in the case. 

