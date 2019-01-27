Headlines

Watch: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman enjoys 'Uri' with war veterans

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday watched the movie, "Uri: The Surgical Strike," along with a group of war veterans at a cinema hall.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 27, 2019, 07:12 PM IST

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday watched the movie, "Uri: The Surgical Strike," along with a group of war veterans at a cinema hall.

"Live from Central Spirit Mall, Bellandur, Bengaluru, to watch Uri (finally) with veterans. #HighJosh!" the Defence Minister tweeted.

She also posted a video of her entering the movie hall as the crowd present there chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, and a popular line from the film-- "How's the josh?". 

"Finally finding time to watch it today :) #HighJosh," the Defence Minister tweeted tagging actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and the film's director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala.

"Yes, #HighJosh," Sitharaman said in another tweet.

The Defence Minister also obliged for selfies with children and the public at the mall.

In another tweet, after watching the movie, Sitharaman praised the cast for their "brilliant performance" and said she was "recharged" by the energy in the cinema hall.

"What a power-packed movie @AdityaDharFilms and @RonnieScrewvala. Brilliant performances @yamigautam @vickykaushal09 @SirPareshRawal ji, @mohituraina," she tweeted.

"Recharged also by the energy in the cinema hall! #HighJosh," she tweeted with a video of people waving the tri-colour and shouting slogans like "Indian Army Zindabad" and "How's the josh?".

The film is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel.
Sitharaman had on January 16 met the cast and crew of the film on the occasion of Army Day. 

The film's stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala were part of the meeting that took place at Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's 'at home' function.

