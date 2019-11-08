Watch: DCP North seen pleading before lawyers to stop violence during Tis Hazari clash on Nov 2

Twenty police officials, including an Additional DCP and 2 SHOs, and 8 advocates sustained injuries in the clash that broke out on November 2.

Allegations and counter-allegations are being levelled by both sides — Delhi police personnel and lawyers — against each other after the November 2 Tis Hazari violent clash which broke out over the issue of parking.

Twenty police officials, including an Additional DCP and 2 SHOs, and 8 advocates sustained injuries in the clash that broke out on November 2. Twelve bikes, one police Gypsy and eight jail vans were also damaged.

As the investigation is underway in the matter, CCTV footage of DCP North Monika Bhardwaj has surfaced in which she is seen pleading along with other police officials before the lawyers to stop violence when a clash broke out.

However, a group of agitated lawyers are allegedly seen gathering around the cops and roughing them up.

#WATCH: CCTV footage of DCP North Monika Bhardwaj pleading before the lawyers to stop violence when a clash broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court in #Delhi on November 2. pic.twitter.com/xFWZBP3Swp — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

Several videos of the incident have gone viral on social media post the Tis Hazari violence as the face-off between Delhi police personnel and lawyers continue.

Earlier, in visuals shared by news agency ANI, a police van and some two-wheelers were seen on fire. Some other vehicles were also vandalised by the lawyers. While the lawyers alleged that they were fired upon by police personnel, cops denied the claim, saying they were only trying to protect prisoners who were inside the lock-up.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has written a letter to the Bar Council of Delhi asking to make a list of representatives of the various Bar Associations in Delhi and to send the names to Lieutenant Governor. This is so that a meeting can be convened between the police and the lawyers to amicably settle the issue, Zee Media sources revealed on Thursday. Meanwhile, all lawyers continue to abstain from work even on Thursday.

This comes after the Delhi High Court on Wednesday suggested that the issue be settled amicably. The Supreme Court on Thursday has also refused to hear a plea of the lawyers seeking to ban the media from reporting the protests.

Delhi Police had earlier faced a major embarrassment as Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to give any clarification or modification of its earlier order saying that it was "self-explanatory" in connection with the Tis Hazari court incident.

While the Bar Council of India alleged that protests by the police on November 6 over the November 2 clash between advocates and cops at Tis Hazari Court Complex and subsequent incidents seem to be "politically motivated", the Delhi High court dismissed the application filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking clarification on the court's November 2 order.

The Bench also said that the judicial inquiry panel, which was set up to look into the clash, would continue to function without any influence of the observation made by the court.

Lawyers said the order of the Delhi High Court was clear and there was no reason to file an application for seeking clarification. The Bar Council of India (BCI) told the bench that the police should not be given any further power to lodge FIRs in this matter before prior permission of the court or the judicial enquiry.