Watch: Days after LoC encounter, India targets Pak ammo dump, terrorist launch pads in PoK

Indian forces on Friday carried out precision targeting of gun areas, terrorist launch pads and ammunition dump across the Line of Control (LoC)in response to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran Sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

This came days after five Special Forces commandos of Indian Army's 4 Parachute Regiment were martyred as they foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistan supported terrorists along the LoC the same area last week. Five terrorists were also killed in the encounter.

Pakistan again violated the ceasefire on Friday, prompting heavy retaliation from the Indian defence forces.

A Defence spokesperson said there are reports of heavy damage on the enemy side.

Drone footage released by the Indian Army showed clear targeting of Pakistan's ammo dump and terrorist launch pads in the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The targeting was carried out near the site where an encounter took place last week. Five paratroopers of the Indian Army were killed in a fierce exchange of fire with a group of terrorists which had infiltrated from across the LoC in Keran sector of north Kashmir.

Subedar Sanjeev Kumar, Havaldar Davendra Singh, Sepoy Bal Krishan, Sepoy Amit Kumar and Sepoy Chhatrapal Singh lost their lives as they eliminated five terrorists, at times fighting hand to hand, before falling.

The operation began on the intervening night of April 3 and 4, the officials said.

After the targeting on Friday, Pakistan violated ceasefire on several locations along the LoC and International Border. Ceasefire violation by Pakistan was reported in Balakote and Mendhar Sectors in District Poonch.

"On 10 Apr 2020 at about 2230 hours, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & intense shelling with Mortars along LoC in Balakote & Mendhar sectors in District Poonch (J&K). Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," a defence spokesperson said.