Watch: 'Daughter of India' Geeta, who was stranded in Pak for 15 years, gives special tribute to Sushma Swaraj

Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in 16 states amid heavy rainfall, check latest forecast here

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

Meet India's richest billionaire in service sector who co-founded Rs 99,278 crore company, his net worth is...

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 tomorrow

Zoya Akhtar reveals she was trolled for delay in Made In Heaven season 2: 'No matter what I post...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD issues red alert in 16 states amid heavy rainfall, check latest forecast here

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

OMG 2 gets 'Adults Only' certificate, Kartik Aaryan shares first look from Chandu Champion, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominations & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, Aug 1

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

AI reimagines Marvel superheroes in retro avatars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

OMG 2 gets 'Adults Only' certificate, Kartik Aaryan shares first look from Chandu Champion, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominations & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, Aug 1

Haryana Violence: Communal Clashes in Nuh Leave Many Dead, Hundreds Injured, But Why? | Explained

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

Zoya Akhtar reveals she was trolled for delay in Made In Heaven season 2: 'No matter what I post...'

Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja has to give 'sabse dangerous performance' in marriage to 'Shah Rukh'

HomeIndia

India

Watch: 'Daughter of India' Geeta, who was stranded in Pak for 15 years, gives special tribute to Sushma Swaraj

Geeta had strayed into Pakistan at the age of 11 and was handed over to the Edhi Foundation by the police, who found her at Lahore railway station.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2019, 02:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Geeta, the deaf and mute Indian woman, paid tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who had helped her return from Pakistan where she was stranded for 15 years. Sushma Swaraj, 67, passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Geeta paid tribute to the former External Affairs Minister in a special video message for late Sushma Swaraj. Geeta had unknowingly crossed the border around 15 years ago and entered into Pakistan. She returned to India in 2015 after countless efforts by the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Geeta returned to India on October 26, 2015. Speaking on her return, the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said, "the process to bring back Geeta started after a news channel reported about her. Sometime back there was a TV report saying that a girl had gone across the border by mistake and she wants to come back. She was in the Edhi Foundation there. I immediately asked Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan Raghavan ji to look into the matter," Swaraj said.

"He (Indian High Commissioner) went to Karachi, inquired there and told me that the girl is definitely Indian and she wants to come to India. She gave him some information about her home and surroundings," she added.

Also ReadWatch—PM Modi struggles to hold back tears as he pays last respects to Sushma Swaraj

Swaraj had further said that Geeta had failed to recognise the photographs of two families, which had claimed that she was their daughter.

After a lot of efforts, Geeta recognised members of a Mahato family.

"We sent their photos to Geeta and she recognised them, she asked for photographs of her siblings. She recognised a few of them. We decided that we would bring her back, but also thought that there has to a scientific way to establish her relationship with parents," Swaraj said. "We decided to conduct DNA testing of both. We took Mahato couple's blood samples and collected Geeta's blood sample also today, we have sent both for testing," she added.

However, after her return from Pakistan, Geeta failed to recognise her family. Sushma Swaraj had said that Geeta will be kept in an institution in Indore as she has failed to recognise Mahato couple. She will be under the care of the government till DNA tests establish Geeta's parentage. Swaraj had called her the daughter of India.

Geeta had strayed into Pakistan at the age of 11 and was handed over to the Edhi Foundation by the police, who found her at Lahore railway station.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

Who is IAS Anil Tuteja, accused in alleged Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' case?

Army jawan, back home on leave, goes missing in Kashmir; massive hunt launched

Motorola Moto G14 with 50MP camera launched in India, priced at Rs 9,999

Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin using viewer reviews to rework Prabhas-starrer's VFX after Adipurush fiasco? Details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE