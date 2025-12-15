FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WATCH: Crowd at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium chants 'AQI' as CM Rekha Gupta meets Lionel Messi

As the football world’s greatest, Lionel Messi is in Delhi, last leg of his GOAT India Tour, the crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium shouted AQI chants and booed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta when she came on stage to welcome the players.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 09:50 PM IST

As the football world’s greatest, Lionel Messi is in Delhi, last leg of his GOAT India Tour, the crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium shouted AQI chants and booed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta when she came on stage to welcome the players. 

While the crowd was cheerful to watch their icon in front of them, the mood quickly turned bitter moment the CM came on stage to greet Messi and other players.  

The crowd at the Delhi stadium started chanting “AQI” many times while the CM was on the stage.  

Messi, along with his Inter Miami FC teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, will conclude his GOAT India Tour 2025 in New Delhi. ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented jerseys of the Indian Cricket team to star footballers Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.   

Delhi’s AQI today 

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) has crossed the severe mark and has come nearer to hazardous category in some areas leading to a thick layer of smog which has engulfed the city. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday was recorded at 452 at around 8 am, placing it in the “Severe” category. This follows the trend observed on Sunday, when the AQI was 461 at around 4 pm.  

