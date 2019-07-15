Watch: Countdown for Chandrayaan 2 launch stops after ISRO observes technical snag

Just moments before the much-anticipated launch of Chandrayaan 2, India's second moon mission, ISRO called off the launch after it detected a technical snag at the T-56 minute.

In a video released by ANI, it shows the countdown of Chandrayaan 2 launch stops after India's space organisation detects a technical snag.

"A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, Chandrayaan 2 launch has been called off for today. The revised launch date will be announced later," ISRO said in a statement.

#WATCH: Countdown for #Chandrayaan2 launch, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota stops. ISRO tweets 'Technical snag observed in launch vehicle system at T-56 min. As a measure of precaution,Chandrayaan 2 launch called off for today.Revised launch date to be announced later' pic.twitter.com/unhkVWRcm1 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2019

"It is not possible to make the launch within the launch window. The next launch schedule will be announced later," ISRO further added.

The mission, dubbed by the ISRO chairman as the most complex mission it has ever undertaken, was scheduled to launch at 02:51 am IST on July 15 (today).

Chandrayaan-2, which has home-grown technology, will explore a region of Moon where no mission has ever set foot. According to ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan, the landing site, at a latitude of about 70 degrees south, is the southernmost for any mission till date.

The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover together referred to as "composite body". The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and it is expected to land on Moon's south polar region on September 6 or 7 this year.

It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon.

