Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar cries as officials raid jail cell, find Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh

On Thursday (today), the Delhi Prisons Department raided alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's cell in Mandoli Jail. Officials said that they found a pair of Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two jeans worth Rs 80,000 in the cell. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

Watch: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar cries as officials raid jail cell, find Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh
Photo via ANI Twitter screengrab

On Thursday (today), the Delhi Prisons Department raided alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's cell in Mandoli Jail. Officials said that they found a pair of Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two jeans worth Rs 80,000 in the cell. 

CCTV footage of the same is going viral on social media in which Sukesh Chandrashekhar can be seen weeping in front of jailor Deepak Sharma.

READ | Step inside luxurious multi-crore homes of Indian billionaires, from Mukesh Ambani to DMart's Radhakishan Damani

Watch the viral video here

Officials said the raid included the Prisons Department and other security personnel.

For the unversed, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently arrested Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a fresh money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife by posing as the Union home and law secretaries.

READ | From improving heart health to promoting good vision, here are 5 health benefits of raw onions

33-year-old Sukesh Chandrashekhar was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from a local jail last week. A Delhi court later sent him to nine-day ED custody.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
PM Modi to unveil HAL’s largest helicopter factory: From Dhruv to Prachand, check out these made-in-India choppers
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CRPF recruitment exam admit card: Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) hall ticket released, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.