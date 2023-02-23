Watch: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar cries as officials raid jail cell, find Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh

Photo via ANI Twitter screengrab

On Thursday (today), the Delhi Prisons Department raided alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's cell in Mandoli Jail. Officials said that they found a pair of Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two jeans worth Rs 80,000 in the cell.

CCTV footage of the same is going viral on social media in which Sukesh Chandrashekhar can be seen weeping in front of jailor Deepak Sharma.

Watch the viral video here

Officials said the raid included the Prisons Department and other security personnel.

For the unversed, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently arrested Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a fresh money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife by posing as the Union home and law secretaries.

33-year-old Sukesh Chandrashekhar was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from a local jail last week. A Delhi court later sent him to nine-day ED custody.