Watch: Congress vs Congress in Assam as party workers clash during meeting on Bharat Jodo Yatra

Amid the Congress’ ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and uncertainties related to the next president of the party, another controversy erupted after two groups of party workers clashed during a meeting in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The clashes between two sets of Congress workers broke out on Monday while a meeting was being conducted at Dhubri’s Rajiv Bhawan to discuss the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is slated to begin in the state from November 1, ANI reported. A video of the incident surfaced online. WATCH:

Local Congress MLA Wazed Ali Choudhary said that a group had raised allegations against the Congress district president during a discussion on Bharat Jodo Yatra. Other party workers opposed them when they raised the issue which led to the clash, he said.

“During a discussion on Bharat Jodo Yatra, a group raised allegations against the Congress district president. When they raised their issues some of our party workers opposed it and such an untoward incident happened,” Congress MLA Wazed Ali Choudhary was quoted as saying.

Choudhary, however, asserted that the Dhubri district Congress is united and not divided, adding that there are some “misconceptions”. “Dhubri district Congress is not divided, we are united. There are some misconceptions. A group raised allegations against the district Congress president. We told them that we'll discuss the matter and resolve it in case of any wrongdoing,” he further added.

