WATCH: Cockpit view of Rudra formation led by Col Sudipto Chaki will give you goosebumps

Republic Day Parade 2022: As India celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' this year, the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath saw its grandest and largest Flypast ever. With 75 aircrafts participating in the event, it was a symbol of the 75 years of Independence.

For the first time onlookers had the previledge to have a spectacular view of the cockpit of the aircraft on the screens at the parade venue as well as during the live telecast.

The cockpit view of the Rudra formation led by Colonel Sudipto Chaki of 301 Army Aviation Special Forces Operations Squadron with National Flag comprising two Dhruv helicopters and two Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Rudra Helicopters was nothing less than spectacular.

The cockpit view of the Rudra formation led by Col Sudipto Chaki of 301 Army Aviation Special Operations Sqn with National Flag comprising two Dhruv helicopters and two ALH Rudra Helicopters



The Flypast, for the first time, witnessed 75 aircraft and helicopters of the Indian Air Force displaying a number of formations as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Aircrafts like Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Mi-17, Sarang, Apache and Dakota, display different formations. Rahat, Meghna, Eklavya, Trishul, Tiranga, Vijay and Amrit were also a part of the Flypast.

The Flypast concluded with 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the 'Amrit' formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence.